Discontinued
S5360/06
MultiPrecision Blade System
5 direction Flex Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly while protecting your skin.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation