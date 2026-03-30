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  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

S3120/06

Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Comfortably close

Convenient, Easy shave

  • ComfortCut Blade System

  • 4-direction Flex Heads

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

Consistent maximum power year after year

Consistent maximum power year after year

Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

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  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 