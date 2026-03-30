Discontinued
S3120/06
ComfortCut Blade System
4-direction Flex Heads
Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.
Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.