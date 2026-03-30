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All series

  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave
  • Convenient, Easy shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 1000Dry electric shaver

S1510/04

Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

Convenient, Easy shave

  • CloseCut Blade System

  • 4-direction Flex Heads

  • Pop-up trimmer

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

Consistent maximum power year after year

Consistent maximum power year after year

Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers