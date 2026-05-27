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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
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OneBlade Face and Body
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QP2824/20
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3000.103.1018.1
Interactive online manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (15)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
Which devices can I connect to the Philips OneBlade app?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
OneBlade 360 & ProProtective cap
USB Cable
OneBlade 360, OneBlade Pro Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
Shaver series 5000Soft pouch
OneBlade& OneBlade Pro Protective cap
OneBlade Body comb 3 mm
OneBladeSkin protector
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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