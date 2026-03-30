QP2824/20
Trim, edge, shave
Original Blade
5-in-1 adjustable comb
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.
Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.