QP229/50
Unmatched skin protection for down there
Philips OneBlade Intimate is designed for gentle shaving in sensitive areas. Its unique skin protector provides you with an extra layer of confidence when grooming your intimate areas.
For intimate areas
2 x SkinProtect Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade's unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12,000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you're trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving down there.
The OneBlade SkinProtect blade adds an extra layer of confidence where you need it most. Its protective design follows every curve and corner of sensitive areas like armpits and intimate zones without going too close—built to keep grooming comfortable with your intimate shaver.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long-lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months*.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Recyclable paper-based packaging