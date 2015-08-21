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  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there

OneBlade IntimateSkinProtect Blade

QP229/50

Unmatched skin protection for down there

Philips OneBlade Intimate is designed for gentle shaving in sensitive areas. Its unique skin protector provides you with an extra layer of confidence when grooming your intimate areas.

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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/24

OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/30

For intimate areas

Unmatched skin protection for down there

  • For intimate areas

  • 2 x SkinProtect Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade's unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12,000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you're trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving down there.

Extra layer of protection on sensitive areas

Extra layer of protection on sensitive areas

The OneBlade SkinProtect blade adds an extra layer of confidence where you need it most. Its protective design follows every curve and corner of sensitive areas like armpits and intimate zones without going too close—built to keep grooming comfortable with your intimate shaver.

Blades made to last*, easy to replace

Blades made to last*, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long-lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months*.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Recyclable paper-based packaging