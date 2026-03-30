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  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/24

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
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Shave and trim with extra skin protection

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • 1 x SkinProtect blade

  • 1 x Trimming comb

  • 1 x Exfoliating glove

  • Rechargeable, wet or dry use

Protects your sensitive areas

Protects your sensitive areas

The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

Bi-directional shave and trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Bi-directional shave and trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below, no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100 x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

Attachable 3 mm comb to easily trim the hair

Attachable 3 mm comb to easily trim the hair

Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair any way you want. Just click on the attachable 3 mm trimming comb.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.