QP1924/24
Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
1 x SkinProtect blade
1 x Trimming comb
1 x Exfoliating glove
Rechargeable, wet or dry use
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below, no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100 x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.
Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair any way you want. Just click on the attachable 3 mm trimming comb.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.