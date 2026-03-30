QP229/50
Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
2 x Replaceable blades
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots and create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.
Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Recyclable paper-based packaging