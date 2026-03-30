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  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

OneBlade2 x SkinProtect Blade

QP229/50

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
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Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/24

OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/30

Shave and trim with extra skin protection

Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • Easy and skin-friendly intimate shave

  • 2 x Replaceable blades

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

Protects your sensitive areas

Protects your sensitive areas

The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

Easily shave in both direction

Easily shave in both direction

The dual-sided blade allows you to shave in both directions to easily reach those tricky spots and create clean lines or an extra touch of styling precisely where you want.

Blades last up to 4 months*

Blades last up to 4 months*

Durable stainless steel blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Recyclable paper-based packaging