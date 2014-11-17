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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

OTT2000B/12

Play your LPs again

The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player, and features a high-efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.

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with turntable and wireless-music streaming

Play your LPs again

  • Bluetooth®

  • Turntable for LP vinyl records

  • Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB

  • 4 W

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic retro design

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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