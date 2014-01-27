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Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7105C/00

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • Cream

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

High fidelity sound

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

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