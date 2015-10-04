Discontinued
NTRX900/12
The ultimate sound machines
Hear bass like you’ve never heard it before on this NX bass equipped 3600W Philips system with 20” subwoofer. Create the ultimate party with Auto DJ mixing tracks on USB devices, 260K LED lighting effects and Bluetooth streaming.
Bluetooth®
Channel fader between 2 USBs
CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner
3600W, NX bass, 20" subwoofer
If you've got a big music collection stored away on a smartphone, tablet or computer, stream it to a NITRO system using digital Bluetooth® wireless music streaming and make it sound incredible. Powerful sound is rarely this easy or this convenient.
You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.