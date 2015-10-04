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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

NTRX900/12

The ultimate sound machines

Hear bass like you’ve never heard it before on this NX bass equipped 3600W Philips system with 20” subwoofer. Create the ultimate party with Auto DJ mixing tracks on USB devices, 260K LED lighting effects and Bluetooth streaming.

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The ultimate sound machines

  • Bluetooth®

  • Channel fader between 2 USBs

  • CD, MP3-CD, 2 USB, Tuner

  • 3600W, NX bass, 20" subwoofer

Stream music via Bluetooth®

Stream music via Bluetooth®

If you've got a big music collection stored away on a smartphone, tablet or computer, stream it to a NITRO system using digital Bluetooth® wireless music streaming and make it sound incredible. Powerful sound is rarely this easy or this convenient.

5-band equalizer provides a personal music experience

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

Auto-DJ for automatic mixing of tracks on USB drive

You can automate your tunes with Auto-DJ, which automatically mixes tracks on a connected USB drive. Add sound effects with the DJ jogwheel. Rock the house continuously!

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.