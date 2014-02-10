Discontinued
NTRX100/12
The ideal party machine
Get the ultimate party going now, With the Philips NTRX100's dual rotatable discs, you can play & charge two smartphones, mix & match from the devices' libraries. Streaming music wirelessly via Bluetooth, thanks to One-Touch NFC pairing.
380W
Available throughout the range, NX bass temporarily boosts bass and loudness to the extreme. Hit the NX bass button to instantly juice up your sound, make lighting effects go wild, and feel the immense bass of the subwoofers thundering through your bones.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.