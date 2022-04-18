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Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer
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NT5650/16
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Important information manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
How do I use my Philips nose trimmer?
Nose trimmer Nose trimmer
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Pouch
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Short eyebrow comb 3 mm
Nose trimmer series 3000& 5000Long eyebrow comb
Nose trimmer series 5000Detail comb 3 mm
Nose trimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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