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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling
  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling

Nose trimmer series 5000Nose, ear, eyebrow and detail trimmer

NT5650/16

Ultimate comfort, without pulling
The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.
See all benefits

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Ultimate comfort, without pulling

  • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)

  • Contour-following 2D shaver

  • 61 min cordless use/1 h charge

  • Back reach attachment

  • Up to 5 years warranty

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Trim nose, ear, details and eyebrows with total comfort

Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

Effortless trimming from any angle

Effortless trimming from any angle

Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

  2. Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.