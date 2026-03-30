NT5650/16
5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
Contour-following 2D shaver
61 min cordless use/1 h charge
Back reach attachment
Up to 5 years warranty
Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.
A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000 and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada and China.