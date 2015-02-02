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Discontinued

Nose trimmer series 1000Comfortable nose and ear trimmer

NT1150/10

No pulling guaranteed

The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

See all benefits

Fast and safe trim of nose and ear hair

No pulling guaranteed

  • No pulling guaranteed

  • Guard system, ideal angle

  • Fully washable, AA battery

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.

Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

Technical specifications

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