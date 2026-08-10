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NeoPix 960 SmartHome Projector

NPX960/INT

The ultimate entertainment experience

NeoPix 960 Smart offers an enjoyable 1080 p FHD image up to 150" and integrates a Google TV streaming device, which brings together all your favourite streaming apps

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The ultimate entertainment experience

  • 1080 p Resolution

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi

  • Powerful Sound System

  • Smart Apps

Fully connectable

Fully connectable

With USB and HDMI ports, connect any media device: computers, game consoles and streaming boxes

Google TV streaming device included

Google TV streaming device included

Google TV brings together all your favourite streaming apps and personalised recommendations in one intuitive platform. With a user-friendly interface, Google TV curates shows, movies and videos based on your viewing habits, suggesting options from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, so you can discover new favourites without endless scrolling.

Super Silent

Super Silent

Fully engineered to improve airflow and heat dissipation while maintaining a compact design. Enhanced by the use of high-performance fans, it offers an unprecedented silence.

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