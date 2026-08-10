New
NPX960/INT
The ultimate entertainment experience
NeoPix 960 Smart offers an enjoyable 1080 p FHD image up to 150" and integrates a Google TV streaming device, which brings together all your favourite streaming apps
1080 p Resolution
Dual Band Wi-Fi
Powerful Sound System
Smart Apps
With USB and HDMI ports, connect any media device: computers, game consoles and streaming boxes
Google TV brings together all your favourite streaming apps and personalised recommendations in one intuitive platform. With a user-friendly interface, Google TV curates shows, movies and videos based on your viewing habits, suggesting options from services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, so you can discover new favourites without endless scrolling.
Fully engineered to improve airflow and heat dissipation while maintaining a compact design. Enhanced by the use of high-performance fans, it offers an unprecedented silence.