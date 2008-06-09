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Discontinued

StreamiumNetwork Music Player

NP1100/05

Free your music

By connecting to both your PC and audio system, Philips Streamium network music player NP1100 gives you wireless access to your PC music library and internet radio . A whole world of exciting music possibilities!

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Enjoy music from PC and Internet - wirelessly

Free your music

  • Free internet radio

  • Large LCD display

Remote control for handy navigation

Remote control for handy navigation

Control all the Streamium's functions from the comfort of your couch. Search, navigate and playback your music with ease and speed. With Alphanumeric search, QuickJump, SuperScroll, you can have quick access to your favorite Internet radio station or music from your PC. The Streamium control center is in the palm on your hand.

Digital connectors

Digital connectors

Your Streamium network music player is ready to connect to an audio device of your choice in many ways, i.e. via digital connection, analog connection, portable speakers and even your headphones.

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kind of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favorite online programs on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

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Disclaimers

  1. Some features require broadband internet access support

  2. Some services are not available in all areas