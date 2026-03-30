MG9555/15
The ultimate grooming kit
20-in-1: face, head and body
Precision trimming comb
Unique OneBlade technology
The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.
Fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.
The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain as sharp as on day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.
Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element