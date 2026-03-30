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  • Stainless steel precision
  • Stainless steel precision

All-in-One TrimmerSeries 9000

MG9553/15

Stainless steel precision
Craft your personal look with this ultimate grooming set for face, head and body. This combination of our most advanced stainless steel trimmer and OneBlade offers ultimate precision trimming and styling to achieve the style you want.
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Precise trim, sharp edges and convenient shave

Stainless steel precision

  • The ultimate grooming kit

  • 20-in-1: face, head and body

  • Precision trimming comb

  • Unique OneBlade technology

Even trim in one pass

Even trim in one pass

The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

OneBlade for clean lines and sharp edges

Fast-moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up your cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

Long-lasting performance for precise results

Long-lasting performance for precise results

The trimmer's stainless steel blades remain as sharp as on day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes

  2. Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element