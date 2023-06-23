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All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000
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MG7950/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
All-in-One TrimmerAdjusting Precision Comb 1-3 mm
All-in-One-TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 3–7 mm
All-in-One TrimmerBody comb 3 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 4 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One TrimmerPouch
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 9–13 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 12 mm
All-in-One TrimmerHair comb 16 mm
All-in-One TrimmerAdjustable hair comb 16–20 mm
All-in-One TrimmerSeries 7000
USB Cable
Beardtrimmer series 5000Precision trimmer
Cutter
Multigroom/All-in-One-TrimmerPrecision beard trimmer
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
Multigroom series 7000Hair trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
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