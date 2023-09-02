MG7940/75
14in1: face, head & body
Precision trimming comb
Self-sharpening steel blades
BeardSense technology
The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1–3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.
Stainless steel blades remain as sharp as day one for long-lasting performance. No oil required.
The trimmer scans the beard density 125 x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle dense, bushy or longer beards.
Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes