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  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision

Discontinued

Multigroom series 500011-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG5730/33

Advanced styling and precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control.
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11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

Advanced styling and precision

  • 11 tools

  • DualCut technology

  • Up to 80 min runtime

  • Waterproof

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

11 pieces to trim your face and hair

11 pieces to trim your face and hair

The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 11 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

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