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Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1, Face and Hair
Support
MG3720/33
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
Beard comb 2 mm
Comb
MultigroomBeard comb 1 mm
Beardtrimmer& MultigroomBeard comb 5 mm
Beardtrimmer& Multigroomer Cutter
MultigroomAdjustable beard comb
MultigroomHair comb 9 mm
All-in-One-Trimmer/MultigroomNose and ear trimmer
A00390 Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Nose Hair Trimmer does not work
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Contacting Philips
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