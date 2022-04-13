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Multigroom series 1000 Ultra-precise beard styler
Discontinued
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MG1100/16
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (5)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?
Nose trimmer series 5000Detail comb 3 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
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