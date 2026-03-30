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  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6972/10

Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, the FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitiser

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode