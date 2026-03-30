Discontinued
HX6972/10
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitiser
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode