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  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/50

Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush