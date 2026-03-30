Discontinued
HX6511/50
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush