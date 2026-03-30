Discontinued
HX6511/02
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush