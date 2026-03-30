ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/02

Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

The ultimate Sonicare toothbrush

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush