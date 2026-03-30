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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6311/07

Sonic power maximises your child's routine
Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 7 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Electric toothbrush for kids

Sonic power maximises your child's routine

  • 2 modes

  • 1 brush head

  • 8 Stickers

2 brush head sizes available

2 brush head sizes available

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until it reaches the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instil healthy habits naturally.

2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in hard-to-reach areas

  3. Philips Sonicare in a home survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4–10

  4. based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day