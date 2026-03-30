Discontinued
HX6311/07
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
2 modes
1 brush head
8 Stickers
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow
To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until it reaches the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instil healthy habits naturally.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
in hard-to-reach areas
Philips Sonicare in a home survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4–10
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day