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Toothbrush heads
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Philips Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads
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HX6064/10
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All (1)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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