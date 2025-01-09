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Power Flosser
All series
Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator
Discontinued
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HX3806/31
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User manual
Addendum user manual
All (3)
What is the difference between the Power Flosser nozzles?
Why is my Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser leaking water?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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