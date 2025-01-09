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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral Irrigator

HX3806/31

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 9 January 2025

Addendum user manual

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 28 August 2024

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