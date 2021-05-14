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  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral Irrigator

HX3806/31

Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more surface area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.
See all benefits

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

  • Quad Stream technology

  • Pulse waves guide as you go

Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode, so you get it right every time.

2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

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Disclaimers

  1. In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.