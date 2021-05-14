Discontinued
HX3806/31
Quad Stream technology
Pulse waves guide as you go
Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.
Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode, so you get it right every time.
Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.
In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.