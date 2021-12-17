ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush

Support

Philips Sonicare 3100 seriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3671/14

HX367BK

Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 17 December 2021

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 665.1 kB
  • 13 April 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you