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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX3671/14
HX367BK
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (5)
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Sonic electric toothbrushCharger
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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