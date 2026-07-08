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Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral Irrigator

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Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000Oral Irrigator

HX3333/23

Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 Oral Irrigator

New

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
Light purple
Light purple

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.2 kB
  • 8 July 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 23 January 2026

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