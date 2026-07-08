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Power Flosser
All series
Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact Flosser Standard and Comfort
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HX3072/00
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EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
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What is the difference between the Cordless Power Flosser nozzles?
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
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