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Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact Flosser Standard and Comfort

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Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserStandard and Comfort

HX3072/00

Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact Flosser Standard and Comfort

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 675.1 kB
  • 8 July 2026

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 142.2 kB
  • 8 July 2026

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