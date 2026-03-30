New
HX3072/00
For an everyday clean
Improves gum health in 4 weeks**
2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums
Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only
The N1 Standard nozzle is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.
The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.
The N2 Comfort nozzle has a soft rubber tip that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that the tip delivers extra-gentle cleaning on the gums**.
in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023
When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023