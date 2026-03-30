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  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth

New

Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserStandard and Comfort

HX3072/00

For an everyday clean in-between teeth
Experience gentle yet effective flossing with the nozzles for the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth. While the Comfort nozzle, with its soft tip, has been designed for sensitive gums.
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Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

For an everyday clean in-between teeth

  • For an everyday clean

  • Improves gum health in 4 weeks**

  • 2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums

  • Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only

N1 Standard nozzle ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

N1 Standard nozzle ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

The N1 Standard nozzle is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.

N2 Comfort nozzle ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

N2 Comfort nozzle ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

The N2 Comfort nozzle has a soft rubber tip that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that the tip delivers extra-gentle cleaning on the gums**.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  2. When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023

  3. When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023