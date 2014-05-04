Discontinued
HTL5140B/12
Powerful sound for any TV
HTL5140 is a slim Soundbar with a maximum output of 320W. A premium metal finish gives it style and it can be mounted on the wall or placed on tabletop. HDMI ARC, one HDMI in for video and Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC for wireless music.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Bluetooth® aptX ,AAC and NFC
1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC
320W
Two units, each one with 4 woofers and 2 tweeters inside keep sound perfectly balanced. As a whole, they output 320W of sound, which is matched by powerful bass from a 17L subwoofer box.
The unique Mylar material used in the tweeters ensures incredible sound definition. The full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced, so music comes to life and movies sound like they were meant to. An integral part of the 2-way design, the tweeter improves high frequencies resulting in cleaner, more spacious and more accurate sound in tandem with the woofer. Improved clarity means you can identify all the different elements in the music. Listen to the individual instruments, hear the vocals more clearly, enjoy your music in refreshing detail.