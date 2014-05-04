Mylar material tweeter for high definition sound

The unique Mylar material used in the tweeters ensures incredible sound definition. The full range of high frequencies is perfectly reproduced, so music comes to life and movies sound like they were meant to. An integral part of the 2-way design, the tweeter improves high frequencies resulting in cleaner, more spacious and more accurate sound in tandem with the woofer. Improved clarity means you can identify all the different elements in the music. Listen to the individual instruments, hear the vocals more clearly, enjoy your music in refreshing detail.