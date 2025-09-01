ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

HS740 Blade RefillReplacement electric shaving heads

HS740/15

Clean shave, gentle on skin

Head Shaver Pro replacement heads are powered with self-sharpening 36 ComfortCut blades made of Swedish steel. Replace them every 6 months and get your shaver back to 100% performance. HS740 heads fit HS5980, HS7980 and HS9980 shavers.

See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

Clean shave, gentle on skin

  • Authentic Genuine Philips

  • Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980

  • ComfortCut Blades

  • Anti-corrosion shaving system

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

The Philips Head Shaver Pro is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel

Made from surgical-grade Swedish steel

Philips Head Shaver Pro blades are made from surgical-grade Swedish steel that resists corrosion and is skin-friendly

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.