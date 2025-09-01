HS740/15
Clean shave, gentle on skin
Head Shaver Pro replacement heads are powered with self-sharpening 36 ComfortCut blades made of Swedish steel. Replace them every 6 months and get your shaver back to 100% performance. HS740 heads fit HS5980, HS7980 and HS9980 shavers.
Authentic Genuine Philips
Fits HS5980, HS7980, HS9980
ComfortCut Blades
Anti-corrosion shaving system
The Philips Head Shaver Pro is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Philips Head Shaver Pro blades are made from surgical-grade Swedish steel that resists corrosion and is skin-friendly
Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.