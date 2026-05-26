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BODY groomers
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Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades
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HS5980/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
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Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Functionality (1)
Noise (1)
Display (1)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Can I use the Philips Head Pro on all hair types and textures?
Can I use my Philips Head Pro in the shower?
Should I shave with or against the direction of hair growth with my Philips Head Pro?
How do I activate the travel lock on my Philips Head Pro?
How do I charge my Philips Head Pro?
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips Head Pro doesn't turn on
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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