HS5980/15
360° Flexing Head
ComfortCut Blades
PowerAdapt Sensor
Ergonomic Design
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.
Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase