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  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin
  • Clean shave, gentle on skin

Head Shaver Pro 5000 SeriesEssential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

HS5980/15

Clean shave, gentle on skin
The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave and is gentle on skin. The advanced 360° Flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.
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From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand

Clean shave, gentle on skin

  • 360° Flexing Head

  • ComfortCut Blades

  • PowerAdapt Sensor

  • Ergonomic Design

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

From the World's No. 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that's also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident and express themselves fully.

Cut hair in any direction with 360 degree flexing head

Cut hair in any direction with 360 degree flexing head

Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort and irritation.

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

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Disclaimers

  1. Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.

  2. 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase