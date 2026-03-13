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Viva Collection Masticating juicer
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HR1889/71
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Recipe book for Viva Collection Masticating Juicer HR1886-1889
UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Why does the pulp feel moist?
What can I juice with my Philips masticating juicer?
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
The appliance does not work. What should I do?
Ingredients block the juicing screw of my Philips juicer
I can't remove the pulp outlet of my Philips masticating juicer
I get apple puree from my Philips masticating juicer
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
Why does the juicer stop during use?
Contacting Philips
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