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SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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HP6341/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (9)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
SatinShave EssentialProtective cap
SatinShave EssentialShaving foil holder
ShaversCleansing brush
SatinShave EssentialShaving comb
SatinShave EssentialShaving foil
My Philips lady shaver makes a loud noise
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
My Philips Lady Shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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