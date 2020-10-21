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InfraPhil infrared lamp
Discontinued
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HP3616
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Important Information Manual
User manual
All (19)
Can I use the InfraCare when I am allergic to light?
What medical proof is available for Philips InfraCare?
How does Philips InfraCare infrared light work?
What are the main benefits of InfraCare infrared light?
Can I use the Philips InfraCare if I have eye problems?
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