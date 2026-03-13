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3000 Series Airfryer XL
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HD9270/91
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Quick start guide Philips Essential Airfryer XL
UKCA-Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (15)
Do I have to remove the rubber plug from my Philips Airfryer Pan?
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How do I detach the basket of my Philips Airfryer from the pan?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
The on/off button light of my Philips Airfryer does not turn off
My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an error code
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
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