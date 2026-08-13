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HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
HC9450/13
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
How do I use the features of my Philips hair clipper HC9450?
What do the battery icons on my appliance mean?
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
HQ8505 Power adapter
HairclipperCutter
Hairclipper series 9000Charging stand
Hairclipper series 7000 & 9000Adjustable hair comb 24–42 mm
Hairclipper seria 7000& 9000 Pouch
Beardtrimmer series 9000HQ8505 Power Adapter
Hairclipper 7000/9000Adjustable hair comb 1-7 mm
Hairclipper Cutter
Hair clipper series 7000& 9000Adjustable hair comb 7 24 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
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