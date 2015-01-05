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  • Digital touch control
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  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control
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  • Digital touch control
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  • Digital touch control
  • Digital touch control

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 9000Hair clipper

HC9450/13

2 awards

Digital touch control
HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs, Memory function and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the results you expect.
See all benefits

with Motorised Combs

Digital touch control

  • Titanium blades

  • 400 length settings

  • 120 mins cordless use/1 h charge

Digital Swipe interface

Digital Swipe interface

The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Use the Digital Swipe to lock-in the exact length you want. There are more than 400 to choose from in 0.1 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

Cut hair to your length

Cut hair to your length

Experience precision clipping with 3 adjustable hair combs. Lock-in more than 400 hair lengths between 1 mm and 42 mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612383
  • Award image AWARD-3620250

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor