Discontinued
HC9450/13
Titanium blades
400 length settings
120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
The Digital Swipe interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the touch screen to easily swipe through more than 400 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.1 mm.
Use the Digital Swipe to lock-in the exact length you want. There are more than 400 to choose from in 0.1 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Experience precision clipping with 3 adjustable hair combs. Lock-in more than 400 hair lengths between 1 mm and 42 mm, or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Awards
Versus its Philips predecessor