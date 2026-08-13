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Hairclipper series 9000 Washable hair clipper

Discontinued

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Hairclipper series 9000Washable hair clipper

HC9420/15

Hairclipper series 9000 Washable hair clipper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.9 kB
  • 13 August 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 422.9 kB
  • 18 April 2022

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