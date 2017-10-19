Discontinued
HC7460/13
1 click, total precision
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and complete control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently gives the results you expect.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
60 length settings 0.5 - 42 mm
120 mins cordless use/1 hr charge
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7 mm, 7 to 24 mm and 24 to 42 mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Versus its Philips predecessor