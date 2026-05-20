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HAIR clippers
All series
Hair Clipper Series 5000
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HC5733/15
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Repair Instructions Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (2)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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