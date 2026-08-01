New
HC5733/15
Versatile family trimming
Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.
Self-sharpening steel blades
16 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
With 16 precise length settings in 2mm steps, this Hair Clipper helps you achieve consistent, easy haircuts at home. Two adjustable combs, from 3mm to 28mm, plus a 2mm precision comb, give you the flexibility to shape the style you want. And when you want a close trim, simply remove the comb for a clean 0.5mm hair cut.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.