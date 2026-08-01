Customize your look with 16 adjustable lengths

With 16 precise length settings in 2mm steps, this Hair Clipper helps you achieve consistent, easy haircuts at home. Two adjustable combs, from 3mm to 28mm, plus a 2mm precision comb, give you the flexibility to shape the style you want. And when you want a close trim, simply remove the comb for a clean 0.5mm hair cut.