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HAIR clippers
All series
Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper
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HC5630/13
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
HQ8505 Power adapter
Hairclipper series 5000& 7000Hard pouch
Hairclipper 5000/7000Hair comb 9 mm
Hairclipper series 5000& 7000Cutter
Hair Clipper 5000/7000Hair comb 2 mm
Hairclipper series 5000 & 7000Adjustable hair comb 3–15 mm
Hairclipper series 5000 & 7000Adjustable hair comb 16–28 mm
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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