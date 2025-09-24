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Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

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Hairclipper series 5000Washable hair clipper

HC5630/13

Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 78.5 kB
  • 12 August 2026

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